Jennifer Aniston is to produce a '9 to 5' re-imagining.

The 55-year-old actress - who recently produced 'The Morning Show' and the 'Murder Mystery' movie series - is expected to team up with her Echo Films partner Kristin Hahn for a new version of the 1980 comedy film, which starred Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, and Dolly Parton.

According to Variety, the motion picture is in development, and Diablo Cody is working on the draft script.

Plot details are yet to be revealed, but the original movie saw Fonda, Tomlin and Parton portray three working women who got even with their "sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot" boss, who was played by Dabney Coleman.

The success of the film spawned a TV series, which ran for five series, and a musical stage adaptation of the same name, which Parton wrote the music and lyrics for.

Last year, Aniston admitted she would be up for making a third 'Murder Mystery' movie, after starring alongside Adam Sandler in the first two action comedy films for Netflix.

Speaking about the possibility of a third movie, she said: "I hope so. I would love to make it three and I know Adam would, too.

"But it really all depends on if people love this one like they did the first, and of course, if Netflix want us."

Aniston previously admitted she and Sandler mix between ad-libbing and sticking stick to the script when shooting the films.

She told Collider: "We do a little bit of everything. Yeah. Usually, there's always something a little different from take to take, wouldn’t you say?"

He replied: "Yeah, yeah, yeah. We like to make each other laugh."

Aniston added: "Which is fun, and he does all the time. And it usually makes it in the movie, not the break, but the line."