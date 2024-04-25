Travis Kelce's mom thinks Taylor Swift's new album is her "best yet".

The 34-year-old superstar released her long-awaited LP 'The Tortured Poets Department' last Friday (19.04.24) and not only did Donna Kelce make sure listening to the record was one of the first things she did that day, she was "very impressed".

She told People magazine: "I listened to the whole album, and I listened to it all morning long when it was released."

"I was just very impressed. She is a very talented woman, and I think it is probably her best work."

Donna admitted she would consult her son's girlfriend if she needed any advice.

And when she was asked if she has any advice for Swift about growing older, she said: "She doesn’t need my advice on anything. In fact, I hope she will give me advice."

Donna, 71, has begun to enjoy something of a media career since her younger son started to date Taylor but the retired banking executive admitted she enjoys being recognised as a result.

She previously told People: "It's been a ride. That's for sure. It's a little different.

"Sometimes I feel I'm on some kind of a different planet. I'm like, ‘What has my life become?’

"It's been a ride, that's for sure It's fun being recognised. It is. Most everyone is pretty respectful and very positive."

Taylor's new album seemingly has numerous references to her relationship with Kansas City Chiefs player Travis.

In a previous interview, Travis was asked who he would marry, kiss and kill between Taylor, Ariana Grande and Katy Perry.

And on 'So High School', Taylor sings: "Are you gonna marry, kiss, or kill me (Kill me) / It's just a game, but really (Really) / I'm bettin' on all three for us two (All three)."

On another track, the 'Karma' hitmaker referred to his side's Super Bowl success.

Taylor - who attended this year's Super Bowl in Las Vegas - sings on 'The Alchemy': "Shirts off, and your friends lift you up, over their heads / Beer stickin' to the floor, cheers chanted 'cause they said / ‘There was no chance trying to be the greatest in the league’ / Where's the trophy? He just comes, running over to me."