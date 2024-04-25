Nicola Coughlan has fired back at people criticising her outfit from the 'Bridgerton' premiere.

The 37-year-old star has been in Australia with her co-star Luke Newton to promote the third season of the hit Netflix period drama, and she has responded after trolls judged her fashion choices for the glitzy event.

She stepped out in a black Ganni ensemble with a matching silk bra, skirt and blazer set.

Someone on social media asked: "Why is she in her bra??"

Clapping back on her Instagram Story, Nicola quipped: "Cos it looked good."

Nicola used to plaster her face with beauty products to hide behind when she was younger, but after she was forced not to wear makeup at drama school, she ultimately learned to embrace her natural beauty.

She previously told Glamour UK: "When I was younger, I used to be terrified to step out without makeup. It was like it was the worst thing in the world. Then I went to drama school, where you’re not allowed to wear makeup so you can adapt to any character necessary. I was horrified.

"But eventually, it taught me to accept myself in my own skin and made room for makeup to become a fun thing, not a defensive thing. Now, I love makeup, and I love being able to celebrate it, but I can totally go without it."

Dressing up in period outfits for the Netflix show boosted the 35-year-old star's confidence.

She explained: "I've always loved getting dressed up doing my hair and makeup, but when I was young, I was afraid to have any eyes on me and was worried I’d be judged. It was through being on the set of 'Bridgerton' that actually really helped me discover confidence and joy in getting dressed up. I had these amazing gowns and amazing wigs made for me, and I thought, ‘Why can I not bring that joy into my own life?'"