Matty Healy "hasn't listened to much" of Taylor Swift's new album.

The 35-year-old singer briefly dated pop megastar Taylor, 34, in 2023 and she is thought to have used several of her relationships as inspiration for her new 30-track album 'The Tortured Poets Department' but when asked about a certain "diss track" that is supposedly about him, he admitted he hasn't even really listened to the record yet.

He told 'Entertainment Tonight:': "My diss track? I haven’t really listened to that much of it, but I’m sure it’s good.”

But while the 1975 rocker is feeling optimistic over Taylor's latest project, his family was insistent that he was not going to be "surprised" that he had inspired the track ''The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived'.

Matty's aunt Debbie Dedes - who is the sister of his television actress mother Denise Welch - told MailOnline: "Nothing surprises him any more. He will not be surprised by the song. Him and her know what went on.

"She writes about all her relationships, doesn't she? I don't think it will come as a shock to him at all.

"He's very happy in his new relationship so I'm sure he will be focusing on that.

"As my nephew, we know a bit more about what went on than has been in the press."

Taylor said her new album describes a "fleeting and fatalistic moment in time - one that was both sensational and sorrowful in equal measure".

She added on Instagram: "This period of the author’s life is now over, the chapter closed and boarded up.

"There is nothing to avenge, no scores to settle once wounds have healed. And upon further reflection, a good number of them turned out to be self-inflicted.

"This writer is of the firm belief that our tears become holy in the form of ink on a page. Once we have spoken our saddest story, we can be free of it.

"And then all that’s left behind is the tortured poetry."

Taylor, 34, and Matty, 35, had a brief relationship last year, which ended in June.