Britney Spears has advised her fans to "stay moisturized" in the heat.

The 42-year-old pop superstar has made a habit of sharing mysterious posts on Instagram since regaining control of her multimillion-dollar fortune and various aspects of her life following the termination of a conservatorship in 2021 and took to the platform once again late on Wednesday (25.04.24) evening.

She wrote on Instagram: "Getting new makeup is really fun !!! I always keep my shadows on and wonder why my eyes go red !!! Stay moisturized because it’s really hot out there."

Since the termination of her conservatorship agreement - which was put in place in 2008 amid her personal struggles and saw her immediate family given control of her affairs - the '...Baby One More Time' hitmaker has become known for sharing raunchy posts onto her page.

The post comes just days after it was reported that the life of the 'Crossroads' star - who grew up in rural Kentwood, Louisiana and enjoyed a brief run as a child performer on the Disney Channel before hitting the big time as a pop singer in the late 1990s - could be turned into a biopic, based on her 2023 memoir 'The Woman in Me'.

A source told the Sunday Mirror newspaper's No Filter column: “Britney’s book was a groundbreaking best-seller and raised the public’s consciousness with regards to how the entertainment industry and conservatorships work. "She’s in advanced talks to turn it into a cinematic release and her songwriters have been informed that some of her songs will be used once it is greenlit... "Female writers are being approached to turn the book into a script because only a woman can understand the nuances that made Britney’s role in her family, and position in pop culture, so complicated.”

Sony Pictures are said to be leading the negotiations for the adaptation, but there is also potential it could be a limited series instead of a film.

The insider said: "If necessary, the project could become a mini-series in the style of 'Genius: Aretha'."

Topics covered in 'The Woman in Me' included Britney having an abortion while she was dating Justin Timberlake because the 'SexyBack' singer didn't feel ready for fatherhood, being under her controversial 13-year conservatorship, and an explanation as to why she shaved her own head in 2007.

The source added: “The next chapter of her life is about reclaiming her mind, body and spirit, so she’s ready to tell all... “Fans can anticipate an intimate journey through her highs and lows like never before.”