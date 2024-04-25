Rebel Wilson's memoir has been published with censored text in the UK.

The 44-year-old actress released her autobiography 'Rebel Rising' in the US earlier this year but upon its publication across the pond on Thursday (25.04.24), certain passages had to be blacked-out because of the "peculiarities of the law in England and Wales", according to a note placed in the tome.

A spokesman for publisher HarperCollins told BBC News: "We are publishing every page, but for legal reasons, in the UK edition, we are redacting most of one page with some other small redactions and an explanatory note.

"Those sections are a very small part of a much bigger story and we’re excited for readers to know Rebel’s story when the book is released."

The 'Senior Year' star has spent weeks at the centre of a row with the 52-year-old 'Borat' actor Sacha Baron Cohen after she publicly claimed he threatened her over the contents of her memoir.

A spokesperson for the publisher said about the difference in editions: “The book contains some redactions in chapter 23 on pages 216, 217, 218 and 221, as well as an explanatory note at the beginning of the chapter.”

Rebel first referenced having an allegedly horrible experience working with an A-lister in a video posted on 15 March on her Instagram to promote her autobiography.

She joked in the footage she had implemented a policy of never working with people she found unpleasant.

Even though she initially did not name Sacha, she outed him as the mystery celebrity she was referring to – after he reportedly hired “a crisis PR manager and lawyers” to “stop press coming out” about her book.

She said in a sweary Instagram Story message: “I wrote about (him) in my book. Now, (he) is trying to threaten me.

“The (person) I am talking about in ONE CHAPTER of my book is: Sacha Baron Cohen.”

Rebel added she had decided to name Sacha as she will not be “bullied or silenced by high priced lawyers or PR crisis managers”.

But the Ali G creator insisted he has "extensive detailed evidence" that prove he has done nothing wrong.

His spokesperson said: “While we appreciate the importance of speaking out, these demonstrably false claims are directly contradicted by extensive detailed evidence, including contemporaneous documents, film footage, and eyewitness accounts from those present before, during and after the production of 'The Brothers Grimsby'."