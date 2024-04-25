Cheslie Kryst's mother is sure that she is "dancing in heaven".

The former beauty pageant winner took her own life in early 2022 at the age of 30 but just a few days ahead of what would have been her 33rd birthday, her mom April Simpkins has fulfilled her last wish of publishing her memoir 'By the Time You Read This: The Space between Cheslie's Smile and Mental Illness — Her Story in Her Own Words'.

She told Extra: "There was nothing that was gonna stop me from making that happen. Today is a cause for celebration because this was Cheslie's dream. And to see it reach the finish line means everything to me. And I know she is dancing in heaven.

"We don’t always think that someone like Cheslie, who had so many things going for her, would have a voice in her head that would make her feel inferior or that she wasn’t enough, but she did."

April has since started the Cheslie C. Kryst Foundation, with all proceeds from the book going to help people struggling with mental health issues, and shared her hopes that the book will be of comfort to those who are struggling.

She said: "That would be young adults and teens who are working to support their mental health. She lived an amazing life. Cheslie is not her death. Cheslie is not her mental illness. Cheslie is an amazing, beautiful woman who chased her dreams. She was passionate about service and serving others, and that is why she's left this lasting legacy on this earth.”

Cheslie - who also worked as a reporter for Extra - was remembered by her family at the time of her death as an "inspirational" woman who "cared" for others.

They said in a statement: "In devastation and great sorrow, we share the passing of our beloved Cheslie. Her great light was one that inspired others around the world with her beauty and strength. She cared, she loved, she laughed and she shined.

"Cheslie embodied love and served others, whether through her work as an attorney fighting for social justice, as Miss USA and as a host on Extra. But most importantly, as a daughter, sister, friend, mentor and colleague – we know her impact will live on."