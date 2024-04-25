Robert Pine is envious of Chris Pine's ability to memorise lines.

The 82-year-old actor is the father of Hollywood star Chris, 43, through his marriage to Gwynne Gilford and revealed that he wishes he could pick up dialogue as quickly as his son does.

He told People: "He memorises dialogue. I'm ADD, and it takes me a long time to do it. He can go off script and get right back on it when he feels something that's good or right, he can do that. I can't do that. And, of course, I'd like to ad-lib the whole thing, but.."

The former 'CHiPs' star also claimed that Chris "never mentioned" the prospect of acting as a career when he was growing up and it was only upon graduating from high school that it was recommended to him that his son should consider following in his father's footsteps.

He said: "He graduated from high school. He did one act for his English class of 'Waiting for Godot'. He was very good in it... Then he went to Berkeley as an English major, and he wanted to meet people.

"And somebody said, 'Why don't you come and try out for this play?' So we did. My wife and I went up to see it, and within five minutes we're going, 'Holy, he's really good.' And then he did about four or five plays up there, all wonderful. And then he said afterward, 'I think maybe I'd like to try this.' I said, 'Go for it!'"

Chris is now starring in new movie 'Poolman' and Robert even makes a voice cameo in the comedy mystery film but kept tight-lipped when it came to specifics on the role.

He said: "My voice does. So you're going to have to watch it and see where my voice comes up!"