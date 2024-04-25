Jon Bon Jovi "doesn't need rules" in his marriage.

The 62-year-old rock star tied the knot with Dorothea Hurley more than 35 years ago and went on to have Stephanie, 30, Jesse, 29, Jake, 21, as well as 20-year-old Romeo with her but insisted that the key to staying together is maintaining "respect and admiration" for each other.

He told Fox News Digital: "I don't think that we need rules. I think it's just the mutual admiration society. I think it's as simple as that. You wake up in the morning excited to be with each other. And you admire each other. And you respect each other. It's a pleasure to do. It's a pleasure to be."

The 'Livin on a Prayer' hitmaker - who is exploring his life and career as part of the new documentary 'Thank you, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story' on Disney+ - also noted that his relationship with his band has "deepened" over the years and that along with David Bryan, drummer Tico Torres, guitarist Phil X, and bassist Hugh McDonald, they have all built a "trust" together throughout their time together,

He added: "Well, the relationships both with your family as well as the family called ‘the band’ have, in my eyes, only deepened with the decades and the trusts built. Relationships truly matter. I can write a record like 2020 and be the observing reporter, but when you write something personal and people make it about them, that's when magic happens."

Despite his confidence in his marriage, Jon recently hinted that he hasn't always been faithful within his relationship, admitting their long union has required tolerance from Dorothea.

He told Independent.co.uk: “These are all the wonderful clichés of rock stardom.

“It’s about never lying about having been a saint, but not being a fool enough to [mess] up the home life, either.”