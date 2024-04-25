The roaring success of ‘Dragon’s Dogma 2’ has led to Capcom paying out more money to shareholders.

The popular action role-playing game has performed so well since its release last month that the company have recently revealed that they will pay out more cash to its shareholders as a result.

The game went on sale on March 22 and sold 2.5 million copies across consoles such as PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S in the space of 11 days. In addition to this, the combined sales of the franchise has surpassed 10 million units.

For comparison, the original 'Dragon's Dogma' game only sold 1.05 million copies in the month after it was released in May 2012.

This has caused Capcom to amend its forecasts for the financial year ending March 31 2024 including its full-year earnings forecast and its dividend forecast.

The firm has stated that the profits, sales, and earnings per share were all increased by single-digit percentages in comparison to the previous forecast.

In a statement elaborating on their amendments, Capcom mentioned ‘Street Fighter 6’ which was first available to buy in June 2023 and has since sold three million copies as another factor for the strong performance.

The statement from Capcom reads: “In our core Digital Contents business, in addition to Street Fighter 6, the latest title in the Street Fighter series, being met with broad acclaim globally, Dragon’s Dogma 2 was released in the fourth quarter and has performed favourably. Further, sales grew for catalogue titles consisting primarily of past titles from major series due to their steady popularity. Altogether, this has led us to expect earnings for this business to exceed our plan."

“As a result, we expect net sales, operating income, ordinary income, and net income attributable to owners of the parent to all outperform our previously announced forecast.”