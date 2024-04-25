Gwyneth Paltrow feels anxious about her kids going to college.

The Oscar-winning actress - who has daughter Apple, 19, and son Moses, 18, with her ex-husband Chris Martin - acknowledges that her life will be transformed when her kids leave home.

Gwyneth, 51, said at the Goop Health Summit: "It’s kind of giving me a nervous breakdown.

"If I’m honest, I started being like, ‘Oh, my God, and I need to quit my job and I need to sell my house and I need to move.’ It’s sort of putting things into turmoil."

Gwyneth has enjoyed significant success with her Goop brand in recent years.

However, the actress has always made her kids her number one priority.

Gwyneth shared: "My identity has been being a mother.

"Apple’s going to be 20 in May. So I’ve oriented my whole life around them and their schedules and when school starts.

"You start to let go in increments when they’re driving themselves around or doing certain things. It is a slower process.

"I feel really lucky because I have a close group of mom friends, and we all raised our kids alongside one another. So we’re kind of in it together."

Gwyneth has stepped back from the movie business in recent years to focus on Goop, her wellness and lifestyle brand.

But the 'Sliding Doors' star could still return to Hollywood when her son leaves home to go to university.

Asked about a potential return to the movie business, Gwyneth told Sky News: "You know, I'm about to embark on a different phase of life, my son is going to university in the fall, so, you know, things can shift and change.

"With my job as CEO at Goop, it takes up all of my time. But who knows? I'm not actively pursuing it. I am very busy with my day job, but I've learned enough not to say never."