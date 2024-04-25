Benny Blanco was "the last one to know" that he was in love with Selena Gomez.

The 36-year-old record producer and the brunette beauty went public with their romance late last year - but Benny has now admitted that it took him a long time to realise that he's actually in love with Selena.

Speaking to WSJ. Magazine, Benny shared: "I was the last one to know.

"It’s crazy how your partner could just be sitting there the whole time, right in front of your eyes, and you don’t even notice, and then you have that 'Clueless' moment where you’re like, 'Wait, I’m in love.'"

An insider previously claimed that Selena, 31, feels "safe and secure" with the music star.

The source told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Benny is a great communicator, is honest and open with Selena, and listens to her.

"He's respectful, isn't a player, and not in it for the attention or fame.

"He doesn't care about any of that and Selena sees that and really trusts him."

Selena - who has previously dated the likes of Justin Bieber and The Weeknd - feels that she can be "her most authentic self with Benny without doubting his potential motives".

The source added: "It's taken a lot for her to let someone in, but Benny has proven himself to her and she appreciates his ideals and morals.

"She feels like she can give him a part of her heart that she hasn't been able to, or willing to, offer in a relationship in a very long time.

"Selena feels like she has finally found one of the good guys and it's been very refreshing for her."