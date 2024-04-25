Chris Pine was exposed to the "highs and lows" of the movie industry as a child.

The 43-year-old star - who is the son of actor Robert Pine and actress Gwynne Gilford - has revealed that he "grew up in a specific kind of Los Angeles that was kind of on the Boulevard of Dreams and kind of on the Boulevard of Broken Dreams".

Speaking to PEOPLE, Chris explained: "I saw the highs and lows of the industry. And I grew up around people that were living the dream and people that desperately wanted to be in the dream."

Chris' new movie, 'Poolman', is set in Los Angeles and the film pays tribute to the city.

Despite this, the actor still feels frustrated by the city of his birth.

Reflecting on his frustrations, Chris shared: "The fact that we don't have above-ground public transportation, that the red cars were ripped out, that we don't really have a deep appreciation for some of the fabulous architecture that we have here, that we're building buildings right now that I feel like are built for practicality more than they are in the spirit of beauty.

"That disappoints me, but it is my home."

Meanwhile, Chris has also revealed that he grew up idolising the likes of Tom Cruise, Harrison Ford and Gary Oldman.

The Hollywood star said: "I remember being eight years old and dressing up in a fedora and a three-piece suit and pretending to be a character in 'Bugsy Malone'. Or taking a pencil and pretending I was Tom Cruise in 'Top Gun'. So all of the business appealed to me and all the characters.

"But certainly ... I guess I simultaneously wanted to be Harrison Ford and also wanted to be like Gary Oldman or Lee Marvin, or Walter Brennan."