Patrick Schwarzenegger and Abby Champion "haven’t even started" making wedding plans.

The 30-year-old actor and Abby, 27, announced their engagement in December, but Patrick has now admitted that they haven't made much progress at all with their wedding plans.

He told Us Weekly: "We haven’t even started [wedding planning]! We are slow! I’m working right now, so I’m out of town for the next bit."

Patrick popped the question late last year, and the actor actually managed to catch Abby off-guard with his proposal.

He shared: "I did it during sunrise when she had no make-up on, sweats on and was sleeping!"

Patrick and Abby went public with their romance back in 2016. And the actor believes that they've "grown so much, as individuals and in our relationship".

He said: "We continue to grow together and separately. We started dating when she was 18 and I was 21, every day gets better and better!"

Meanwhile, Patrick previously admitted that his family has always been his number one priority.

The actor - who is the son of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver - feels he learned some important life lessons through growing up in Hollywood.

Patrick told Interview magazine: "My dad and mom were both working parents, but they prioritised family time.

"We were never allowed to miss family dinner during the week. Even on weekends, we could ask for permission to go out and friends could join family dinner, but every night at 7:00 we had family dinner and you could not miss the weekdays.

"And we always did our highs and lows, talking about what went well and what didn’t so that you knew what other family members were going through.

"The prioritisation of family was something that we focused on more than pretty much 99.9 percent of other families that we knew."