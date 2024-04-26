Sophia Bush now identifies as queer.

The 41-year-old actress has written a heartfelt essay for Glamour in which she confirmed that she's currently in a relationship with Ashlyn Harris, the retired soccer star.

Sophie - who was previously married to actor Chad Michael Murray and businessman Grant Hughes - wrote: "I sort of hate the notion of having to come out in 2024. But I’m deeply aware that we are having this conversation in a year when we’re seeing the most aggressive attacks on the LGBTQIA community in modern history.

"There were more than 500 anti-LGBTQIA bills proposed in state legislatures in 2023, so for that reason I want to give the act of coming out the respect and honour it deserves.

"I’ve experienced so much safety, respect, and love in the queer community, as an ally all of my life, that, as I came into myself, I already felt it was my home. I think I’ve always known that my sexuality exists on a spectrum.

"Right now I think the word that best defines it is queer. I can’t say it without smiling, actually. And that feels pretty great."

Sophia also revealed that she felt a sense of relief after identifying as queer.

The 'One Tree Hill' star said: "It is so, so scary to do the brave thing, to say, 'I’m just not happy.' Especially if you’re in a partnership and you have to say it first. But if you do it, you get the chance to be happy. To find your joy.

"I turned 41 last summer, amid all of this, and I heard the words I was saying to my best friend as they came out of my mouth. 'I feel like this is my first birthday,' I told her. This year was my very first birthday."