Emma Stone would like to be known by her real name.

The Oscar-winning actress has revealed that she actually prefers to go by her given name, Emily, rather than the name she adopted at the start of her career.

The 35-year-old star told The Hollywood Reporter: "That would be so nice. I would like to be Emily."

Emma adopted her showbiz name when she registered for the Screen Actors Guild. However, she actually prefers when her colleagues use her birth name.

The acclaimed actress - who stars alongside Nathan Fielder in 'The Curse', the TV comedy series - said: "When I get to know them, people that I work with do. It’s just because my name was taken [by another actress in SAG].

"Then I freaked out a couple of years ago. For some reason, I was like, 'I can’t do it anymore. Just call me Emily.' Nathan calls me Em, which is easier."

Emma previously revealed that her showbiz name was inspired by Spice Girls star Emma Bunton.

During an appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', Emma explained: "Growing up, I was super blonde, and my real name is Emily, but I wanted to be called Emma because of Baby Spice and guess what? Now I am.

"It wasn’t necessarily because of her but yes, in second grade, did I go up to the teacher on the first day and ask her to call me Emma? Yes I did.

"And was it because of Emma Lee Bunton from the Spice Girls? Yes it was."

Emma also revealed that she was a long-time fan of the chart-topping girl group.

She shared: "I saw them in concert in the ‘90s [and] I saw them at The 02 Arena in 2008."