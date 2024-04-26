Selena Gomez has been on a "mission" with her Rare Beauty brand.

The 31-year-old star founded the cosmetics company back in 2020, and she feels proud of her brand for helping to raise mental health awareness.

Selena said at the TIME100 Summit: "I didn't want to really enter the cosmetics world without a mission."

The brunette beauty launched Rare Beauty with the ambition of creating a community to freely discuss mental health issues.

And Selena - who has been open about her own mental health struggles in recent years - has been thrilled by what she's managed to achieve so far.

She said: "It was actually a dream that kind of happened within this brand, and on top of it we were able to make hopefully decent products."

Selena sees Rare Beauty as her "pride and joy".

The actress also revealed that she's still very committed to the venture.

She explained: "I don't think I'm going anywhere. I am enjoying this a little too much."

Meanwhile, Selena previously claimed that her brand has helped to challenge "norms" in the beauty industry.

The singer told PEOPLE: "What I'm most proud of is the conversation that we've created in the beauty space. I feel like we were challenging the norms and I really wanted to create a brand that was for everyone."

Rare Beauty has proven to be a huge success from a business standpoint.

However, Selena insisted that hasn't been her real motivation.

The pop star - who revealed in 2020 that she's been diagnosed with bipolar disorder - explained: "I'm noticing other brands getting on board with mental health, too, and I'm really, really excited about that. If anything, that's the most important part of my brand."