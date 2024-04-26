Kim Kardashian returned to the White House on Thursday (25.04.24) to discuss her criminal justice reform work.

The 43-year-old reality superstar joined Vice President Kamala Harris and public engagement director Steve Benjamin and even some pardoned former inmates to discuss lobbying for prison reform and clemency.

The SKIMS founder, who passed the Bar exam in a bid to become a lawyer, famously met with then-President Donald Trump at the famous Washington D.C. residence, in 2020, to urge him to offer clemency to wrongly incarcerated men and women.

Praising Kim at the start of a roundtable shared on YouTube, Vice President Kamala Harris said: "I want to thank Kim for your advocacy and for using your platform in a way that has really lifted up the importance of talking about and being dedicated to second chances."

The 'Kardashians' star admitted her previous visit to the White House inspired her to train to become a lawyer and do everything she can to get those who have been wrongly imprisoned freed.

Kim said: “It was actually this very room that I was in years ago, my first clemency meeting, that really inspired me to take a journey of really helping to figure out how I can be helpful and how I can tell the amazing stories that I would hear from the success stories of individuals like yourself.

“I didn’t know a whole lot."

She added: “I was inspired to go to law school and really further my education to see what I can do to help and not rely on these two women behind — who have been coming with me everywhere, my attorneys — to kind of translate everything for me because I really couldn’t grasp what all of this means.

“I am super honoured to be here to share your stories today, and I think it’s so important to share them and amplify them because there’s so many people that are in your position that can use the inspiration.”

Kim was at the White House around four years ago on behalf of Alice Marie Johnson, a woman who received a life sentence in 1996 over nonviolent drug charges and was granted clemency after 21 years behind bars when Kim intervened.