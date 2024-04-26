Madonna has thanked her children for giving their "blood, sweat, and tears" at her 'Celebration Tour' shows as they approach the 80th concert of her latest jaunt.

The 65-year-old Queen of Pop will play the milestone concert at Palacio de los Deportes, Mexico City, on Friday night (26.04.24), and ahead of the concert, she heaped praise on her brood - Lourdes, 27, Rocco, 23, David and Mercy, both 18, and 11-year-old twins Stella and Estere - whose "enthusiasm" has kept her going throughout the mammoth run after a two-month recovery from a near-death experience.

Alongside a series of pictures on Instagram of her rehearsing and sharing a pre-show huddle with some of her children, Madonna wrote: "On the day before our 80th show of the Celebration Tour I need to acknowledge my incredibly talented children who carried me through this Journey each of them bringing their own unique talent to the stage.

"Rehearsals began over a year ago with almost a 2 month break waiting for me recover from a near death experience. They never stopped practicing… they never stopped cheering me on and supporting me.

"There enthusiasm kept me Going!!!

"They were also going to school and rehearsing every night. !! . am so very proud of all of them. I think what my children learned the most this year of rehearsing and performing is that if you who to follow your dreams, you have to work hard for them."

"And if all of them choose something different later in life, they will never forget this year of blood, sweat, and tears. Nor will I. It’s a CELEBRATION. (sic)"

As for their roles, Mercy plays the piano, David plays guitar, and her twins walk the catwalk during 'Vogue'.

In a recent interview, the 'Frozen' hitmaker gushed about "making magic" with her "family of artists".

She told W magazine: "When I go on tour, nothing brings me more happiness than to know we are all working on the same show, creating the magic together.

"It would be boring if they were just travelling from hotel to hotel, and occasionally coming to watch the show.

"Of course, I am their mother so sometimes we get on each other's nerves. We are a family of artists but we are also a family, and that's what happens."