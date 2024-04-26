Kelly Osbourne "almost died" when she was shot in the leg by her brother Jack.

'The Osbournes' star, 39, has revealed the horrific experience happened back in the 1990s when Jack was messing about with a pellet gun and accidentally blasted a hole straight through her leg which left her in agony and in need of hospital treatment.

During an episode of 'The Osbournes' family podcast, she told Jack: "You shot me!" and he replied: "I did shoot you."

Kelly went on to add: "And I almost died."

Their mother Sharon Osbourne then interjected to ask: "Yeah but come on, what kind of gun was it?"

Jack explained it was a pellet gun but insisted it didn't make the incident any less serious, adding: "It was a pellet gun, but you can still kill someone with a pellet gun."

Kelly then explained: "it went straight through my leg and out the other side. It was like someone putting a hot poker through my leg really fast."

Jack then mocked his sister claiming her "pride" was most seriously injured, and Kelly insisted the injury left her in agony.

She added: "It was this tiny hospital in the middle of nowhere England in the '90s. Their X-ray machine wasn't working so they got this long cue tip and wrapped it in gauze and dipped it in iodine and poked it through the hole to make sure there were no bits."

The siblings went on to agree the shooting was an accident and it happened when they were being watched by an uncle because their rocker dad Ozzy was away.

Jack concluded: "My fault as the guy operating the ...air rifle. Your fault for running in front of me while I was shooting."

It comes after Kelly opened up about her recent weight loss insisting she didn't use controversial drug Ozempic to shed 85 pounds - explaining Sharon used the medication while just changed her diet.

Kelly told US TV show 'Extra: "I know everybody thinks I took Ozempic. I did not take Ozempic. I don’t know where that came from. My mum took Ozempic."

The TV star - who has 16-month-old son Sidney with Slipknot rocker Sid Wilson - recalled having gestational diabetes during her pregnancy and had to lose weight in an attempt to stop developing the endocrine disease at some point.

She added: "I had gestational diabetes and I had to lose the weight that I had gained during the pregnancy otherwise I was at a higher risk of getting diabetes, which I did not want. I cut out sugar and carbohydrates and rapidly lost weight."

Ozempic was initially intended as a Type 2 diabetes medication prescribed to manage blood glucose levels but it was later found to cause weight loss through appetite suppression but former 'America's Got Talent' judge Sharon, 71, quickly warned others against its use after rapidly losing 42lbs.

She told the MailOnline: “I’m too gaunt, and I can’t put any weight on. I want to because I feel I’m too skinny. “I’m under 100 lbs, and I don’t want to be.”

Sharon also warned: “Be careful what you wish for.”