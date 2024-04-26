Tori Spelling fears she may never find true love because she's convinced her stardom makes men feel "emasculated".

The 50-year-old 'Beverly Hills, 90210' star filed for divorce from Dean McDermott - the father of her five children - in March and she's now revealed she stayed "longer" than she should have in the 18-year marriage because she worries her status will prevent her from ever finding a happy relationship.

During an episode of her 'misSpelling' podcast, Tori explained: "One of my biggest fears, and this perhaps did make me stay longer, is I feel like in our world it’s difficult to be with a man and have him not feel emasculated. Not by our doing, but by who we are and have been labeled by society."

She went on to add: "We’re not just women who make money. We’re women that have power, we’re women that have fame. I don’t know any different. I feel guilty.

"Like, how am I ever gonna be with a man and he doesn’t feel like less than me just because of my status?"

Tori went on to conclude: "Every guy that I’ve ever been in a relationship with, I always say, ‘There’s a lot ... [stuff] that goes along with me. I’m sorry, there’s the Tori Spelling of it all'."

Tori is mum to five children with Dean - Liam, 17, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, seven.

She recently confessed the couple slept in separate beds for three years before they ended their marriage.

During a previous episode of her podcast, Tori dismissed the 58-year-old actor's previous claim they slept separately because Tori insisted on sharing their bed with their animals.

She said: "Like, he gave an interview saying he stopped sleeping in the bed because of a pig. That is not true."

Tori went on to add it probably happened because she likes to fall asleep with the TV on: "I think I had the TV on for distraction, like, to distract from my life. Like, I would just zone out and be entertained, which is what my dad said that's what he always wanted to do.

"Like, people have hard days, hard work, hard lives, hard relationships, and it's all individual. And when they get home, they just kinda wanna zone out and be entertained and taken out of their world, escapism.

"So that's what I was just creating for myself. Because guess what? It's funny. He's no longer in my bed. No longer in the marriage."