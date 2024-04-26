Lily Gladstone and Bowen Yang are to star in a remake of 'The Wedding Banquet'.

The pair are attached to feature in the reimagining of Ang Lee's 1993 romantic comedy that is being directed by Andrew Ahn.

Kelly Marie Tran, Oscar-winner Yuh-jung Youn and Joan Chen have also been cast.

The remake is based on a script by Ahn and James Schamus – the latter of whom co-wrote the original movie with Lee and Neil Peng.

'The Wedding Banquet' tells the story of Wai-Tung – a gay Taiwanese-American man who agrees to marry Wei-Wei, an artist who needs a green card, to satisfy his parents.

Complications arise when his parents visit for the wedding ceremony and it leads to the revelation of Wai-Tung's homosexuality.

The picture was met with positive reviews and even earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Foreign Language Film.

The new movie will begin filming next month in Vancouver.

Lee said in a statement: "It warms my heart to see how my film from so many years ago has inspired a new generation to reimagine a new and different version.

"I look forward to seeing what Andrew Ahn and his wonderful cast create."

Bleecker Street and ShivHans Pictures have acquired the North American rights for the flick and are planning to release it in cinemas in 2025.

Andrew Karpen, the founder and CEO of Bleecker Street, said: "I'm delighted to re-team with my long-time friend and colleague, James Schamus, on this inspired reimagining of a classic rom-com for the modern era.

"Andrew Ahn is a force to be reckoned with and I'm very excited to see the new heights that he and James will take this story to."