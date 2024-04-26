Akira Toriyama has posthumously praised 'Sand Land'.

The 'Dragon Ball' creator died in March at the age of 68 but now a statement regarding the gaming adaptation of his manga series has been released, in which he admitted that he wasn't able to play it himself but highly recommended it to fans.

In his statement, which was shared to X, he said: "I haven't watched through all of the gameplay yet.

However, it greatly expands the worldview of the original manga with many new exciting elements. It is high-quality as a stand alone game and I can tell it is a highly satisfying action-RPG game!

"I myself can only play casual games, but I do check out the trending games my family plays, and I think I know a little something about them even for an old man. "I seriously recommend the game Sand Land."

The designer was behind the multibillion-dollar manga franchise that went on to spawn several video game titles and television series but passed away at the beginning of March after suffering a blood clot on the brain whilst he was in the middle of several new projects.

A letter posted to Dragon Ball's official website read: "Dear Friends and Partners, We are deeply saddened to inform you that Manga creator Akira Toriyama passed away on March 1st due to acute subdural hematoma. He was in age of 68. It's our deep regret that he still had several works in the middle of creation with great enthusiasm. Also, he would have many more things to achieve.