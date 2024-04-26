Shelley Duvall stepped away from Hollywood due to “violence”.

‘The Shining’ actress, 74, was last on the big screen in 2002’s ‘Manna From Heaven’, after which she retired – before resurfacing in 2016 for an episode of Dr Phil’s TV show titled ‘A Hollywood Star’s Descent Into Mental Illness: Saving The Shining’s Shelley Duvall’, which led to her being subjected to a flood of trolling about her health and looks.

She has now told The New York Times about why she stepped away from the spotlight: “I was a star; I had leading roles. People think (being away from the limelight) is just ageing, but it’s not. It’s violence.

“How would you feel if people were really nice, and then, suddenly, on a dime they turn on you?

“You would never believe it unless it happens to you. That’s why you get hurt, because you can’t really believe it’s true.”

Shelley was seen wide-eyed on the Dr Phil episode, making claims including that she was receiving messages from a “shapeshifting” Robin Williams, who had died two years before, and talking about evil forces she feared were out to do her harm.

She has since been suffering health issues including diabetes and an injured left foot that means she uses a wheelchair when she is not driving around in her beloved white Toyota 4Runner.

The New York Times profile on the actress said she often sleeps in her vehicle as it has open space that helps her stretch out her hurt foot.

It added she is set to make a return to movies this spring in ‘The Forest Hills’, a film in which Shelley plays Mama, the mum of a man who is billed by the movie’s makers as “tormented by nightmarish visions after enduring head trauma”.

It will also feature ‘Terminator 2’ actor Edward Furlong, 46, and the crew travelled to Shelley’s home in Texas from their New York base on three occasions so she could perform her scenes from home, with her wheelchair being made part of the story.