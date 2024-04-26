Boris Becker will be discharged from bankruptcy in Britain.

The six-time Grand Slam tennis champion, 56, was declared bankrupt in 2017 with debts of around £50 million, and was jailed for two-and-a-half years in 2022 after being found guilty at a trial in London of hiding hundreds of thousands of pounds of assets.

His Berlin-based lawyer has now said about how he has been discharged from bankruptcy in the UK after doing a deal with his debtors: “As a result of an agreement with his insolvency administrators, Boris Becker’s bankruptcy, which began in 2017, was legally terminated by a decision by the High Court in London.

“Becker is released from any further liability arising from the insolvency debts.”

People are usually automatically discharged from bankruptcy after a year, but Boris’ discharge was suspended by an insolvency judge in 2018.

He applied to lift the suspension, which his lawyer said was granted by a judge.

The tennis ace – who won his first Wimbledon final in 1985 aged 17 – was released in December after serving eight months of his sentence under a UK regulation for foreign prisoners and subsequently deported to Germany.

He had been declared bankrupt in June 2017, owing creditors £50 million over an unpaid loan of more than £3 million on his estate on the Spanish island of Majorca.

Boris cannot legally return to Britain until October 2024 at the earliest following his deportation.

But he recently said he is “working hard with the authorities” to return to the UK and Wimbledon in 2025 – saying the tournament is “in my DNA”.

He added at the Laureus World Sports Awards in Madrid: “Wimbledon has been my favourite tournament as a player, coach and commentator.

“It’s unique, you can’t compare it. I lived in Wimbledon a long time so I’m working hard with the authorities to have all the applications ready to be back for next year. We’re working on 2025.

“It’s a part of my life. It’s in my DNA, you can’t deny that.”

When asked if he would be back in the Wimbledon commentary box, Boris said: “I hope so.”