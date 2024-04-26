The Moody Blues keyboardist Mike Pinder has died aged 82.

His passing comes months after the death of the other surviving original member of the group Denny Laine – and was confirmed by the band’s current guitarist John Lodge and Mike’s family, who said on Friday (26.04.24) he died on Wednesday (24.04.24) in Northern California.

John and The Moody Blues confirmed Mike’s death in a Facebook post that said: “All the love possible goes out from the Lodge family to Mike's family today.”

Mike’s family said in a separate tribute: “Michael’s family would like to share with his trusted friends and caring fans that he passed peacefully.

“His final days were filled with music, encircled by the love of his family.

“Michael lived his life with a childlike wonder, walking a deeply introspective path which fused the mind and the heart.

“He created his music and the message he shared with the world from this spiritually grounded place; as he always said, ‘Keep your head above the clouds, but keep your feet on the ground.’

“His authentic essence lifted up everyone who came into contact with him. His lyrics, philosophy, and vision of humanity and our place in the cosmos will touch generations to come.”

Denny’s widow Elizabeth marked Mike’s death by posting an image of him playing the piano with the caption: “Very sad news, the last of the original line-up of the Moody Blues has passed away.

“He is now reunited with Denny, Ray, Graeme and Clint; what a joyous reunion that must be.

“Rest in peace and give my Denny a hug.”

Mike’s cause of death has not yet been revealed.

The Moody Blues formed in Birmingham in 1964, and is probably best known for its hit ‘Nights in White Satin’.

It included members Mike, Denny Laine, Ray Thomas, Graeme Edge, and Clint Warwick.

All three of Mike’s sons are musicians.

He had Daniel with his first wife Donna Roth as well as two more boys, Matt and Michael, with his second wife Tara Lee.

His bandmate Denny died four months ago on December 5, 2023 after contracting Covid in 2022, leading to a series of hospitalisations.