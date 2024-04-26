‘Fallout 4’s’ next-gen update is plagued with many problems.

The newest update for the popular game - which released on April 25 - has left fans incredibly excited to find out what’s in store. However, it has transpired that on PlayStation, Xbox and PC, the update has several issues.

The problems seem to be varied from platform to platform. On Xbox, players have experienced difficulty playing the game’s Quality Mode which has prevented them from experiencing the new 4K resolution on ultra settings.

Elsewhere, on PlayStation 5, players have experienced errors regarding the availability of the update and a message from Bethesda has only added to the confusion.

Thomas Morgan, a tech expert for Digital Foundry confirmed the issue by writing on X: "I can confirm that only the 60 frames per second Performance Mode works right now. The update has a bug."

One of the most significant bugs appears to be that the game is unplayable on Steam Deck for some gamers. Some have stated that they have no graphics settings, no launcher, poor frame rate, and even an inability to launch on the handheld PC. Other players of the PC version have shared their thoughts on Steam.

Piglet wrote in one review: "Many of the bugs that existed and were promised to be fixed are actually still in the game after the patch."

birthdayjesus wrote: "Finally updated the game and didn't fix a single issue. But now the mods I used to fix it don't work."

FluffyBunBunKittens wrote another comment saying: "It is kind of amazing. Now I'm just waiting with interest what new bugs we get with this update."

The key issue PlayStation players have had concerns about is the fact that they have been asked to pay $19.99 to update to the Next-Gen update even though ‘Fallout 4’ was available for free from November 2020 to May 2023 through PlayStation Plus to any gamer who had a PS5.

Bethesda confirmed this was a mistake, writing on X: "We've seen some confusion regarding the free Fallout 4 next gen update for PlayStation Plus Extra members.”

Bethesda is still yet to explain matters concerning the free PS5 version and the PS Plus Essentials version and have stated on X that they “do not have any information” regarding them – much to the annoyance of PS5 users.

Players who have managed to play the game have alerted others to the various problems including missing textures for weapons and areas in the game, and even a character with a missing face, by posting sarcastic comments on Reddit.