Tiera Kennedy has hailed Beyonce as a "living legend".

The singer features on Beyonce's 'Cowboy Carter' album, on the track 'Blackbird', and Tiera has now revealed that she relished the experience of working with the Grammy-winning star.

Tiera told Us Weekly: "I feel like with every album she just keeps raising the bar, and I don’t think anybody’s ever going to top Beyonce.

"She’s a living legend, and working with her is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I can’t believe that I get to say that I’ve gotten to work with her.

"I look up to her so much as an artist and respect her so much, and to get to work with my favourite artist in the world, it’s super cool."

Tiera has also seen a sudden surge in her own popularity over recent weeks.

She said: "It’s been really awesome that this is happening at this moment and all of these new fans that have found my music. Gosh, it’s been such a God thing, the way this has all panned out."

Meanwhile, Miley Cyrus recently expressed her admiration of Beyonce.

The 31-year-old pop star collaborated with Beyonce on 'II Most Wanted' - which features on 'Cowboy Carter' - and she took to Instagram to praise the music icon.

Alongside a photo of Beyonce, Miley wrote on the platform: "II Most Wanted is out now on the new @Beyonce album #CowboyCarter

"I’ve loved Beyoncé since long before I had the opportunity to meet and work with her.

"My admiration runs so much deeper now that I’ve created along side of her. Thank you Beyonce. You’re everything and more. Love you. To everyone who spent time making this song so special thank you from the bottom of my heart. Sincerely , Miley (sic)"