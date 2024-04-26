Normani had a "really hard time" in Fifth Harmony.

The 27-year-old singer starred in the chart-topping girl group alongside Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane, Lauren Jauregui, and Camila Cabello, and although they achieved huge success together, Normani really struggled with her confidence.

She told ELLE.com: "In the group, I had a really hard time.

"When I say my confidence was shot, my confidence was shot. Navigating that on top of being compared [to others], on top of everybody else having an opinion when you’re still figuring out who you are - not only as an artist, but as a young woman - it just takes a toll on you mentally.

"Everybody else’s perception of you starts to become the perception that you have of yourself, so that was something that I really had to fight against. I had to trust God even when I was afraid and recognise that I don’t have control over what I don’t have control over."

Normani is set to release her long-awaited debut solo album, 'Dopamine', in June.

And Normani appreciates a recent show of support on social media from her former bandmates.

The 'Motivation' hitmaker shared: "This is a milestone, knowing everything that I went through in order to just get to this point. I wanted to be present in that and not allow any negative comments. I really wanted to just celebrate myself.

"In terms of the support from the girls, that’s really full circle, to be quite honest. We were put in very unrealistic circumstances.

"We did our absolute best with what we had, but I think that it’s really cool to just see everybody prosper. It was cool that that moment [for me] could also be a moment that could bring us all together."