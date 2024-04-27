Shakira believes monogamy is a "utopia".

The 47-year-old pop singer split from soccer star Gerard Pique in acrimonious circumstances back in 2022 - but Shakira has now revealed that she still believes in love.

The 'Whenever, Wherever' hitmaker - who was with Gerard for more than a decade - told Marie Claire UK: "I cannot say that I don’t believe in love because I see the example of my parents after 50 years together; how they look into each other’s eyes and hold hands and can’t live apart from each other. I’ve witnessed love, I just haven’t been that lucky myself.

"Monogamy is a utopia. But I’ve been compensated in other ways, with the love of my fans and my children and true friends.

"Oscar Wilde said that friendship is the purest form of love and I think that’s true. It lasts longer - at least in my experience.

"My relationship [lasted] 12 years but my friends will be there a lifetime. When hardship came, that’s when I learned how truly important friendship was."

Shakira freely admits that she was always looking for a man who was similar to her dad.

The chart-topping singer - who has sons Milan, 11, and Sasha, nine, with Gerard - shared: "Deep down, I always thought having a husband was the most important thing in my life.

"I was in search for that man like my dad, who I’d have kids with and then make plans to be with forever - like my parents, who are still so in love. I made many sacrifices for this. I was loyal. But sometimes things don’t go as planned. You move on."