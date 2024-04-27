Toni Braxton is "looking forward" to dating once again.

The 56-year-old singer is currently focused on her Love and Laughter residency with Cedric the Entertainer in Las Vegas - but Toni has revealed that she's keen to find love when the residency finishes.

Speaking to PEOPLE, Toni - who was previously engaged to Birdman - shared: "Single is nice. I haven't practised it yet, but I'm going to soon 'cause I've been wrapped up in this show."

Despite this, Toni has confessed to harbouring some nerves about returning to the dating world.

The Grammy-winning star - who was married to singer-songwriter Keri Lewis between 2001 and 2013 - said: "I am looking forward to getting out there and dating.

"I mean, dating can be scary too. It can be a little bit. But a nice guy, someone who will watch 'Lifetime' with me all day long - [or] at least once in the week."

Meanwhile, Toni has also teased details of her Las Vegas residency.

The singer likened Love and Laughter to watching "Sonny and Cher or Donny Marie".

Speaking about the seven-date residency - which will begin on Saturday (27.04.24) - Toni explained: "It's not like I'm going to go on stage first, and then Cedric performs.

"We're coming out together, in different acts, and we intermingle between those acts for funny bits. And this man is so talented - he can really sing. He's, like, a triple threat. I had no idea."

Cedric has also relished the experience of working with Toni.

The 60-year-old comedian shared: "We know Toni from the beautiful love ballads and everybody just kind of sees her as this sultry sultress, but she likes to have a good time.

"She's not gonna be telling jokes jokes - but she is funny."