Britney Spears has settled her legal dispute with her father Jamie Spears over her conservatorship.

Although Britney, 42, was released from her conservatorship - which was established in 2008 by Jamie, 71, to control Britney’s financial, professional, personal and medical affairs - in 2021, she had been battling her father over legal costs ever since.

After they reached a settlement, Britney's lawyer Mathew Rosengart told Page Six in a statement: "It has been our honour and privilege to represent, protect, and defend Britney Spears.

"Ms. Spears is and always will be an icon and a brilliant and brave artist of historic and epic proportion. Although the conservatorship was terminated in November, 2021, her wish for freedom is now truly complete. As she desired, her freedom now includes that she will no longer need to attend or be involved with court or entangled with legal proceedings in this matter.

"Britney Spears won when the court suspended her father, and Britney Spears won when her fundamental rights and civil liberties were restored.

"Since obtaining her freedom in late 2021, Britney Spears has achieved remarkable success on several fronts, including her August, 2022 collaboration with Sir Elton John on the smash hit 'Hold Me Closer' (which debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart and became her 24th top-ten single), followed by her landmark book deal with Simon Schuster for her memoir 'The Woman in Me', an immediate NY Times #1 bestseller, which received universal, breathtaking praise and would not have been possible during the conservatorship.

"We repeat our gratification for being in a position to help restore the civil rights and liberties of Britney Spears and the honour and privilege it has been to serve and protect Ms. Spears and obtain her goals in resolving various legal matters pursuant to her thoughtful and wise instruction and requests, which once again are to her credit."

Jamie's attorney Alex Weingarten told PEOPLE that they had "reached a settlement agreement resolving all outstanding disputes".

Weingarten added: "I cannot comment on any specifics as the settlement is confidential. Jamie is thrilled that this is all behind him. He loves his daughter very much and everything he has ever done has been to protect and support her. It is unfortunate that some irresponsible people in Britney’s life chose to drag this on for as long as it has."