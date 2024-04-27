Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum have maintained an amicable co-parenting relationship despite their legal battle.

The former couple split in 2018 but they have still not agreed on the terms of their divorce, and they are currently battling over the 'Magic Mike' movie franchise, which Jenna previously claimed in court documents was “developed and co-financed by Channing during marriage with community effort and marital funds".

However, despite the legal issues, a source told PEOPLE: "They have been co-parenting and although the remaining money issues are frustrating, they don’t hate each other."

Tatum, 44, and Dewan, 43 - who share daughter Everly, 10 - are set for a trial in December.

Another insider said: "Both would like to get beyond these final issues. Each is in love with someone else and wants to move ahead.”

Channing is engaged to Zoë Kravitz, 35, while Jenna is expecting her second child with former ‘Shameless’ star Steve Kazee, 48, with whom she shares son Callum, four.

Jenna previously accused Channing of creating a "complex" arrangement to "dilute and conceal" the value of his share in the 'Magic Mike' franchise, which as well as movie sequels also includes a stage production and reality TV show.

According to RadarOnline, her lawyer wrote: “Jenna contends that Channing, with the participation and assistance of his business manager and other associates has created a complex web of LLCs, holding companies, and partnerships, all of which are calculated to dilute and conceal the value of, and licensing income therefrom, the community property share of Magic Mike intellectual property and derivative assets.

“Jenna contends that, in breach of his fiduciary duty to the community, Channing (a) engaged in a variety of self-dealing transactions designed to disguise Magic Mike intellectual property and derivative asset income as performance and consulting fees;(b) colluded with third parties to conceal Magic Mike intellectual property and derivative assets and (c) conveyed a significant portion of Magic Mike intellectual property and derivative assets to third parties both during the marriage and after the date of separation without first obtaining Jenna’s spousal consent.”

Jenna accused her ex-husband of having transferred the profits into a trust without her knowledge in order to “shelter 'Magic Mike' intellectual property income from her.”

Her motion read: “Channing exclusively collected one-hundred percent of the post-separation profits from the Magic Mike intellectual property and the Magic Mike projects while Jenna has been systematically excluded from business activities associated with her fifty percent stake in this intellectual property.”

Jenna is seeking a 50% cut of Channing's share in the 'Magic Mike' enterprise.