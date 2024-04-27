Aaron Sorkin is working on a sequel to 'The Social Network'.

The 2010 film directed by David Fincher tells the story of the creation of social networking website Facebook with Jesse Eisenberg as Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and Aaron revealed a new script he is working on could function as a sequel.

Speaking on 'The Town' podcast, he said: "Look, yeah, I’ll be writing about this. I blame Facebook for January 6.”

When asked why he blames the social media company for Donald Trump supporters storming the U.S. Capitol, he replied, “You’re going to need to buy a movie ticket.”

He added: "Facebook has been, among other things, tuning its algorithm to promote the most divisive material possible. Because that is what will increase engagement. That is what will get you to — what they call inside the hallways of Facebook — ‘the infinite scroll’ … There’s supposed to be a constant tension at Facebook between growth and integrity. There isn’t. There’s just growth. If Mark Zuckerberg woke up tomorrow morning and saw there is nothing you can buy for $120 billion that you can’t buy for $119 billion dollars, ‘So how about if I make a little bit less money? I will tune up integrity and tune down growth.’ Yes, you can do that by switching a one to a zero."

He previously revealed that he would love to write a sequel about the "dark side" of Facebook, but only if director Fincher would return.

He told The Hollywood Reporter in 2021: "I think what has been going on with Facebook these last few years is a story very much worth telling, and there is a way to tell it as a follow-up to 'The Social Network', and that’s as much as I know."

He told the 'Happy Sad Confused' podcast in 2020: “People have been talking to me about [a sequel] because of what we’ve discovered is the dark side of Facebook. Do I want to write that movie? Yeah I do. I will only write it if [David Fincher] directs it. If Billy Wilder came back from the grave and said he wanted to direct it, I’d say I’d only do it with David.”