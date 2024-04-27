Aja Naomi King hates having a bath because she doesn’t like being near the toilet.

The ‘Lessons in Chemistry’ actress – who has two-year-old son Kian with her husband Dan King – enjoys a relaxing pamper night at home but admitted she has a “weird” issue with soaking in the tub.

Describing her ideal night in, she told Britain’s HELLO! magazine: “I’d light a candle – Diptyque’s Baies, which I love.

“I actually don’t like baths. It feels weird saying this out loud but I have an issue with being on the same level as the toilet!

“I’d put on a movie and a face mask and give myself a pedicure with a glass of wine. That would be the most magical night ever.”

The 39-year-old star is an “introvert” who prefers being in small groups or hanging out with her family.

She said “I like stillness. I’m a bit of an introvert, so I find energetic connection in small groups of people – just being with my family or my son.

“We love to spend the day at the beach and watch him play.

“I love nature and hiking and biking, I’m so grateful for the things I have access to and I want to explore them all.

“Our time on earth is brief – I want to enjoy myself and see all the beautiful things.”

And Aja has a habit of cancelling plans at the last minute.

She said “I’m the kind of person who loves to make plans and then cancel them, so I should set some boundaries for myself in that respect.”