Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have “deepened their bond” during “all the time they’ve spent together recently".

The 34-year-old singer has been spending time with her Super Bowl winning boyfriend during a break from her 'Eras' tour and friends believe she will find it difficult to be separated from him when the European leg kicks off in two weeks.

A source told Us Weekly: "They have deepened their bond. It makes the prospect of her tour more challenging. She’ll be sad."

However, Taylor and Travis, 34, are both realistic and support each other in their careers.

The insider said: "They support and respect [each other]. They have busy careers, so they understand those commitments, as difficult as it is.

"They’re making the most of the time they have together.”

Meanwhile, Taylor's latest album 'The Tortured Poets Department' seemingly has numerous references to her relationship with Kansas City Chiefs player Travis.

In a previous interview, Travis was asked who he would marry, kiss and kill between Taylor, Ariana Grande and Katy Perry.

And on 'So High School', Taylor sings: "Are you gonna marry, kiss, or kill me (Kill me) / It's just a game, but really (Really) / I'm bettin' on all three for us two (All three)."

On another track, the 'Karma' hitmaker referred to his side's Super Bowl success.

Taylor - who attended this year's Super Bowl in Las Vegas - sings on 'The Alchemy': "Shirts off, and your friends lift you up, over their heads / Beer stickin' to the floor, cheers chanted 'cause they said / ‘There was no chance trying to be the greatest in the league’ / Where's the trophy? He just comes, running over to me."