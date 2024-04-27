Jimmy Fallon says Nicole Kidman "blindsided" him by revealing her crush on him on his chat show.

Back in 2015, while she was a guest on his chat show, Nicole, 56, told Jimmy that she had previously been interested in him, before she married Keith Urban in 2006.

She told him: "I just remember I liked you. So Rick, our mutual friend, says 'Oh, you know, Jimmy wants to meet you and you can go over to his apartment.' And I'm single and I'm like 'Okay, yeah cool,'.

"So I go over though, and you were there in a baseball cap and like... nothing! And you wouldn't talk, you didn't say anything. You were like, 'Hey' and I'm like, 'Okay, so.' It was like a hang, it was meant to just I don't know.” She then added, "And then you put a video game on or something and I'm like, 'This is so bad'.

"I swear, and you didn't talk at all. And so after about an hour and a half, I thought, 'He has no interest, this is so embarrassing' and I kinda left, and went, 'Okay no chemistry,' and then I was like, 'Maybe he's gay.’”

And, now Fallon, 49 - who tied the knot with Nancy Juvonen in 2007 - admitted he was shocked by the revelation.

He told Deadline: "Nicole Kidman totally blindsided me on my show. We were just there to talk about one of her movies or something she was going to win an award for. She was great and she looked amazing and we were talking and she goes, ‘Did you know that we dated? Do you remember like I had a crush on you and I came over to your apartment? It was the most embarrassing thing."

However, Jimmy revealed he and Nicole's husband Keith still joke about it when they see each other.

He said: "I went up to [Keith] at the Met Gala, I saw him last time and I go, ‘Hey, I think that we might have dated once,’ and he was laughing. He goes, ‘Nicole’s talking to someone across the table. Why don’t you go and just hold her hand? She’ll think it’s me and then I’ll go around the table and wave at her.’

“I went in, I sat next to Nicole and I grabbed her hand and she held it like it was Keith’s probably. She was kind of like rubbing it and having this conversation. Then [Keith] went across the table to the person she was talking to and he’s like, ‘Hi Nic,’ and she’s like, ‘What?! Jimmy what are you doing?’ and I was like, ‘It was his idea!’”