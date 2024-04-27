AWS is to invest $11 billion in Indiana.

The subsidiary of tech giant Amazon that provides on-demand cloud computing platforms and APIs to individuals and companies is to inject the US state with the "largest ever" investment it has ever had and will create thousands of jobs in the area.

Roger Wehner, Amazon Web Services director of economic development, said: "AWS’s unwavering commitment to supporting our customers and helping drive digital transformation has been evident through our infrastructure investments across the United States. Building upon this, we are thrilled to be expanding our operations in Indiana through this planned $11 billion investment, which will create numerous well-paying job opportunities and tap into the state's burgeoning tech sector, while contributing significantly to the state's growing economy.

The company has already invested $21 billion into Indiana since 2010 and AWS has pledged to build new data centers in St. Joseph County. AWS will also contribute up to $7 million to support road infrastructure improvements being built by the state and local community surrounding the company’s planned development.

"This investment will include our continuing commitment to fostering workforce development and educational initiatives in areas where we operate, and we look forward to helping nurture the next generation of talent in the Hoosier State. We are excited to partner with Governor Holcomb, IEDC, and other state and local leaders to forge a path toward a brighter future for Indiana’s tech landscape."