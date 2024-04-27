Gwyneth Paltrow now works out with “less intensity”.

The actress-turned Goop founder, 51, is renowned for her dedication to brutal fitness, diet and detox regimes, but has now admitted during an ‘Ask me Anything’ question-and-answer session on her Instagram Stories she has dialled down her gym obsession.

When asked by a fan how many days a week she works out, Gwyneth responded with a selfie video that showed her walking around her Goop office, and admitted: “I do something six days a week, but with a lot less intensity than I used to.

“Even just going for an hour walk, or like now, I’m walking around our giant Goop office.

“I usually take multiple spins around to stretch my legs.

“But I try to do something – a little something – everyday.”

Mum-of-two Gwyneth, who has daughter Apple, 19, and son Moses, 18, with her 47-year-old Coldplay frontman ex-husband Chris Martin, was also asked how she has got “comfortable” in her skin and learned to love herself.

Gwyneth, who is now married to TV producer Brad Falchuk, 53, said she first had to “talk to myself”.

Referencing the 77-year old Belgian fashion designer, she added: “Diane von Fürstenberg taught me how to do that – how to wake up in the morning and look at myself and be happy to see myself and say nice things to myself instead of terrible things to myself.

“She really taught me about the importance of becoming your own best friend.

“And that really is how you relate to yourself and things you say to yourself.”

Gwyneth also recently admitted in another fan Q and A she loved wearing Spanx as “workout clothing”.

Sharing a photo of her wearing what appeared to be a pair of red Booty Boost Active Contour Rib 7/8 Leggings from the company, she admitted: “Weirdly I am very into Spanx.”

She also said she got into the wellness industry as the result of her late dad Bruce Paltrow’s health challenges, which ended in his death from throat cancer in October 2002 when he was aged 58.

Gwyneth revealed: “It was actually because my father was diagnosed with cancer when I was about 25 years old and that started to catalyse my foray into understanding food, environmental toxins, food as medicine (and) alternative stuff like acupuncture.

“So it started a long time ago – I don’t know, in the mid-’90s, because of my dad.”