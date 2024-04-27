Britney Spears was spotted cracking the windscreen of her SUV with her heel ahead of reports she has been ordered to pay her dad $2 million in legal bills.

The ‘Toxic’ singer, 42, was released from her conservatorship – established in 2008 by her 71-year-old father Jamie to control Britney’s financial, professional, personal and medical affairs – in 2021, and has been battling him over court fees ever since.

Terms of the settlement over the dispute between the pop icon and Jamie weren’t disclosed in statements their attorneys distributed to media on Friday (26.04.24) – but TMZ has reported she was left “furious” after being ordered to pay her dad millions.

Britney was snapped by a photography agency a day before news broke of the court deal in a passenger of a Mercedes SUV in the San Fernando Valley with her rumoured ex and felon Paul Richard Soliz.

Paul, 37, was sitting in front of the steering wheel, while Britney sat in the passenger seat and was slouched down – before photographers captured her

kicking up her heels onto the dashboard and cracking the windshield on her side.

In February, Britney shut down talk she was dating Paul in an Instagram video in which she said she was a “hopeless romantic understanding that being single is awesome”.

An insider told DailyMail.com in September that while Britney and Paul aren’t dating, they had a “short fling”.

Britney was left reeling in 2023 when her third husband Sam Asghari, 30, filed for divorce.

The source said about her and Paul: “They had a short fling after Sam left but that was it.

“Britney hooked up with him twice and, at the time, (she) did not know about his criminal past. She no longer has any communication with him.”

Paul has racked up multiple felonies including possession of a firearm in December 2022 when he was employed by Britney.