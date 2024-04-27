Tom Holland is planning to spend his weekend watching girlfriend Zendaya’s sexually-charged love triangle drama.

The ‘Spider-Man’ actor, 27, is said to have been dating the ‘Dune’ star, also 27, since 2016, and has now helped her promoted her new film ‘Challengers’ – which sees her tennis star character Tashi Duncan thrust into the centre of a three-way romance with her two on-screen love interests, played by Mike Faist, 32, and 33-year-old Josh O’Connor.

Tom shared a snap of the poster for the steamy movie on his Instagram, which he captioned: “I know what I’m doing this weekend!”

He also gave the steamy Luca Guadagnino-directed project a plug on his Instagram Stories, on which he shared a trailer for the film and said: “CHALLENGERS IS OUT NOW! LETS GOOOO!”

Tom also tagged Zendaya in his post about the film, which one critic has said contains tennis scenes so steamy they resemble “porn”.

Talk he and Zendaya were dating were confirmed in 2021 after paparazzi pictures emerged showing the pair kissing, holding hands, and smiling on the red carpet together.

A source has told People the pair have an “equal” and “supportive” relationship, saying: “They are proud of each other’s successes and totally supportive. This is a plus in their relationship making it equal. (They are both equally) caring toward the other.

“It’s not a case where one is caring and the other isn’t so much. They are great people and are there for the good and bad.

“As busy as they are, this is super important.”

A separate insider source also told People the couple has discussed marrying, adding: “There has been talk of marriage, and that is a reality. They are not the kind of stars who put their lives together out there on social media for the most part.

“Both are private (and attention) has never been easy or comfortable for either of them.”