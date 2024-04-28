Nick Viall has got married.

The former 'Bachelor' star and Natalie Joy - who have two-month-old daughter River Rose together - tied the knot in an "ethereal, romantic" ceremony at a 300-acre farm in Georgia owned by the 25-year-old bride's family on Saturday (27.04.24), with the location a dream come true for the brunette beauty.

Nick, 43, told People magazine: "It's a place that has always been very special to Natalie.

"When I first visited, I was struck by its expansive landscape and vibrant colours...

"I've always wanted to have a tuxedo black-tie event. And even though we're having it on the farm, we're doing both.

"So it's kind of like a Vogue on the farm kind of vibe."

His new wife added: "I feel like the vibe of our ceremony is very ethereal, very romantic, with florals everywhere. Lots of white flowers and we've got a touch of light blue as little bit of colour."

The couple began their celebrations with a "country chic" welcome party on Friday (26.04.24), which included a mechanical bull, barbecue and cornhole.

Natalie - who wore cowboy boots for the bash - said: "I figured since we're on a farm and we're in Georgia, it would be fun to really lean in and have cowboys and cowboy hats and boots and all the animals roaming around. It's just very relaxed and fun!"

The following day, the 170 guests - which included Jojo Siwa and 'Bachelor Nation's Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti - were taken to the wedding location in vintage trolley tour busses stocked with cocktails and champagne, with the wedding party entering to the sound of a string quartet playing 'Canon in D' by Brooklyn Duo.

The bride, who wore a custom dress designed by Macye Wysner of Cinq accessorised with Manolo Blahnik heels and Verstolo jewellery, walked down the aisle with her daughter in her arms.

She said: "River made me fall even more in love with Nick. I didn't even think that was possible, but it just makes you closer. You just see this human that's both of us. And Nick is so great about everything with her."

Nick added:"Natalie and I very much have intertwined our life. We're fully diving into us. If nothing else, this solidifies that we do everything together and thankfully enjoy doing it."

Natalie and Nick - who wore a Hugo Boss tuxedo - exchanged traditional vows and then released a flock of homing pigeons into the sky.

After the vows was cocktail hour before moving to a grand tent for a reception which featured drinks, open food stations and a live DJ who used song suggestions submitted by guests.

Natalie said: "We wanted it to be extremely fun. No long speeches, no formalities. Just pure enjoyment for everyone."

For their first dance, the couple moved to 'One and Only' by Adele and guests enjoyed wedding cake, chocolate chip cookies, late-night Waffle House snacks and confetti poppers before the newlyweds left in an old Ford truck.

But Natalie laughed: "We're not doing an an actual send-off. We got to come and get the baby, so there's a couple of things we're going to have to fake. But starting our journey as a married couple, with River by our side, is truly the most special."