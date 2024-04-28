Hinge is added a Hidden Words tool to protect users of the dating app from harassment.

The popular dating site is working on ways to make their app safer for those in pursuit of love, with further plans to improve the new feature, which gives users the chance to mute certain words or phrases, and even emojis, from being sent to them.

Users can go to Settings, select Hidden Words, and add what they want to filter out.

Likes with Comments that include Hidden Words (or emojis) are moved out of the usual Like count, and will be in the Hidden Words section of the app.

Hinge’s Jeff Dunn said: “We have a roadmap for Hidden Words that involves expanding its abilities, flexibility and coverage. We are currently researching how we can improve the feature while also understanding what people want out of it with the first release."

The news comes days after Tinder announced improved user safety with a new feature that allows them to share their dates with their friends and family.

'Share my Date' sees a link sent containing the location, time, date and a photo of the person they will be meeting.

The dating app carried out a survey and found that 51 per cent of users under the age of 30 already inform their close friends of the details of their dates

Tinder's CMO Melissa Hobley said: "Discussing plans with friends and family is a time-honored dating ritual. Share My Date streamlines this basic info-sharing so singles can jump right to the exciting part, from figuring out what to wear to prepping conversation topics."

The information for each date can be created 30 days in advance.

In the coming months, it will roll out in India, the US, the UK, Australia, Canada, Singapore, Ireland, Germany, France, Spain, Japan, Brazil, Switzerland, Mexico, Netherlands, Italy, South Korea, Vietnam and Thailand.