Jerry Seinfeld isn't worried about being politically correct with his comedy.

The 69-year-old star believes that trying to avoid offending everyone with their material in comedy can often lead to "stupid mistakes" on stage and thinks that aspiring performers should simply look in the newspaper when trying to come up with things to say.

He told Page Six: "Political correctness is something of a worry for people that can’t think. The stupid mistakes I see people making sometimes - offensive, unnecessary insensitivities.

"It's like...pick up a paper, find out what is going on and then just navigate around it!"

The former 'Seinfeld' star has now made his feature directorial debut with 'Unfrosted', an upcoming comedy loosely based on the true story of the creation of Pop-Tarts toaster pastries and recalled that the breakfast snack was a favourite of his from his childhood because it was so original at the time.

He said: [Pop-Tarts] just kind of stuck out. There’s like a few things that I remember from childhood that [I was] like, ‘Wow! I can’t believe they’re giving us that, like Silly Putty and G.I Joe and...that's why Barbie was such a big thing. It's like 'Wow, somebody invented a really crazy toy here and the Pop-Tart was the craziest food that I remember. Cereal was a normal thing but the Pop-Tart, it didn't have anything to do with anything! It just seemed so space age, and it was great!"

“It didn’t relate to any other product that they produced. It was hot, it came in these packets, it just seemed so space age, and it was great! Everybody I knew loved it and everybody I know still loves it."