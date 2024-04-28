Lisa Niemi still likes to watch Patrick Swayze's films to remember him.

The 67-year-old writer was married to 'Dirty Dancing' star Patrick from 1975 until he died of pancreatic cancer in 2009 at the age of 57 and more than a decade later, his widow has found comfort in watching him on screen again.

She told People: "Every once in a while, yes! I catch a little bit here and there, and a few years ago, I watched 'Road House', and I was like, ‘Wait a second. This is really great. This is so campy.

"When Sam [Elliott] says, 'Mijo, you're really f***** up,' I'm like, 'Oh my gosh, you really are!'

"It's amazing because it's so campy, and yet it has a heart."

Lisa added that she watches Patrick's signature movie - in which he starred alongside Jennifer Grey as a pair of teenagers in the 1960s who dance together - as well as his 1990 romantic drama 'Ghost' with Demi Moore and admitted that she still "hears" him in her head all this time later, even though she is now married to Albert DePrisco.

She said: "I still love 'Ghost' and 'Point Break', and of course every time we turn MTV on, there's Patrick doing some moves in 'Dirty Dancing'

"So it does my heart good.

"Mostly, I hear him in my head. I hear him speaking to me and telling me things and saying, ‘What are you doing?’ and giving me advice. But very, very often, I dream of him.

"Particularly in the first, gosh, maybe the first 10 years, he would appear and he wouldn't speak to me out loud, but he [would] speak to me telepathically, and it was a great source of comfort to me because I missed him so terribly."