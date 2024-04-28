Britney Spears says there "probably never will be" any justice for the way her family treated her.

The 42-year-old pop superstar regained control of her fortune and other aspects of her life when a conservatorship headed up by her father Jamie Spears was terminated in 2021 but even though she recently settled her dispute over the legal costs with him, she has likened her problems to back pain and lambasted her family for "doing nothing" when she was suffering.

She wrote on Instagram: "I was actually right about nerve damage in my back !!! I have to get acupuncture every day of my life now !!!

"Words and thinking too hard make it worse !!! If people only knew how ive had to crawl to my own door one time !!! My family hurt me !!!

"There has been no justice and probably never will be !!! The people who sat and did absolutely nothing when they did that for four months are smooth sailing !!"

The '...Baby One More Time' hitmaker now thinks it would be "unsafe" to meet in person with Jamie and her mother Lynne, 68, even though she communicates via Instagram and longs to go back to her hometown of Kentwood, Louisana but knows she cannot return.

She said: "The way I was brought up I was always taught the formative of right and wrong but the very two people who brought me up with that method hurt me !!! I am so lucky to be here !!!

"It’s funny ‘cus till this very day I haven’t told them face to face !!! I text through IG but I honestly believe it will not be so safe if I ever did go face to face so !!! "The child in me knows they would be destroyed and that’s basically it !!! I\

" do miss my home in Louisiana and I wish I could visit but they took everything !!!"

The terms of the settlement are not clear but lawyer Mathew Rosengart told Page Six in a statement that the bid for Britney's freedom was now "truly complete."

He said: "It has been our honour and privilege to represent, protect, and defend Britney Spears.

"Ms. Spears is and always will be an icon and a brilliant and brave artist of historic and epic proportion. Although the conservatorship was terminated in November, 2021, her wish for freedom is now truly complete. As she desired, her freedom now includes that she will no longer need to attend or be involved with court or entangled with legal proceedings in this matter.

"Britney Spears won when the court suspended her father, and Britney Spears won when her fundamental rights and civil liberties were restored.