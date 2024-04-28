Drew Seeley wants to "hash it out" with Zac Efron when they are old men.

The 41-year-old actor provided the singing voice of Zac's character Troy Bolton in the 2006 Disney Channel Original Movie 'High School Musical' but admitted that almost 20 years later, the pair have never really spoken to each other at length.

He told E! News: "I've met Zac a few times at parties and whatnot but I spent, by far, the least amount of time with Zac compared to any other cast member in 'High School Musical' because I was really only brought in when he was unavailable or not around.

"He's always been very cordial. I'm sure one day we'll sit down as old men and hash it out."

The Disney Channel Original Movie propelled Zac and co-star Vanessa Hudgens to international fame but Drew - who stood in for Zac on the 'High School Musical' concert tour when he was away shooting 'Hairspray' - claimed he was "never told" by Disney exactly why they decided to use his singing voice.

He said: "I was a good five, six years older than Vanessa. So in my mind, that had something to do with it. I probably didn't look right with the lineup of everybody else.

"And also, Zac is a very talented actor and was great in the role. So, I think they did it right. I was never told by Disney why they ended up using my voice and not Zac's. That's always been a mystery to me."

The television film was one of the network's biggest hits and eventually became a billion-dollar franchise with two sequels and several merchandise lines but Drew reasoned that Disney was probably "caught off guard" by the success.

He said: "In all honesty, I think they were entirely caught off guard with how big it became. They probably expected it to be successful, but not like the juggernaut that it was. So maybe at that point, they're like, 'We got an actor and a singer—what do we do? What do we say?' I think the story for a while was that our voices were blended. Let's call it what it was: I sang in the first film, Zac sang in the second and third films."