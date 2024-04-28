Rita Moreno is "very honest" about her own mortality with her daughter.

The 92-year-old actress has Fernanda, 57, with her late husband Leonard Gordon and two grandsons through her but admitted that whilst her death is not something they regularly discuss, they are both aware that she will not be around forever.

She told People: "It’s the best thing in the world And when my grandsons [Justin, 25, and Cameron, 23, whom Gordon has with husband David Fisher] were born, I could have died with happiness. I’m just so lucky that we’ve gotten to know each other so well. We’re very honest, and our talks can be very serious, very intimate.

"There are times I really need her wisdom, more often than you would think now that I’m 92.

"I think that as you, the parent, gets older, I believe that the child has to be thinking about, 'Well, at some point this will end.'

"It's not something that Fernanda and I sit and discuss, but I just know that she has to think about.

"I think we're both pretty brave about it. Well, we're really honest — very, very honest with each other."

The 'West Side Story' star noted that she and her daughter still like to do things together regularly, whilst Fernanda explained that their close bond is often the cause of envy to other mothers and daughters.

She said: "We both like to get a lot out of life, we go and do things that we enjoy. We shop together and we travel together. "

Fernanda added: "We constantly have people picking up on our closeness and commenting, 'I wish I felt that way about my mom!"