Keith Urban was "scared and nervous" to ask Nicole Kidman out on a date.

The 56-year-old singer has been married to 'Eyes Wide Shut' actress Nicole, also 56, since 2006 but as his wife was given the AFI Life Achievement Award in honour of her successful career on Sunday (28.04.24) , he revealed that he thought she was a "real-life princess" when he first started to pursue her.

“I was trying to play it cool, but inside I felt like I'd snuck into the royal ball simply because Nic had such a truly otherworldly aura about her. I felt a bit like I was meeting a real-life princess. I felt a bit like I was meeting a real-life princess.

"And despite all of that, I did manage to get her phone number on a tiny piece of paper. I was scared. I was nervous to call her. I did, as you probably figured out, pluck up the courage to finally call her."

The 'Expats' star has Sunday, 15, and Faith, 13, with him Keithwell as Bella, 31, and 29-year-old Connor with her ex-husband Tom Cruise and spoke ahead of the ceremony where she admitted it was good to be able to have her entire family around her for a change.

Nicole was joined on the red carpet by her husband, daughters, niece Sybella Hawley, sister Antonia Kidman and her brother-in-law Craig Marran at the honorific event.

She said: "It's beautiful to have a family to be able to go and want to share this with you, because you don't get to do that. A lot of the times, if you get invited to the Academy Awards, you get one ticket extra.

"So the idea of being able to have your family come to something like this is really exciting."