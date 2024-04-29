Sylvester Stallone’s upcoming memoir is said to be like Matthew McConaughey and Arnold Schwarzenegger’s self-help style autobiographies.

The ‘Rocky’ actor, 77, is releasing his life story ‘The Steps’ – inspired by his famed “Rocky” character’s running up the Philadelphia Museum of Art’s steps in the 1976 film’s iconic training montage – by 2025 through Harper HarperCollins’ imprint William Morrow, which is said to have won the rights to the book in a heated auction, according to Page Six.

It has also reported the memoir is “drawing parallels” to Matthew McConaughey’s ‘Greenlights’ and Arnold Schwarzenegger’s ‘Be Useful’, which blend self-help and lifestyle tips with snippets about their lives.

A source said: “‘The Steps’ will offer readers not only riveting anecdotes from one of Hollywood’s biggest stars, but also invaluable insights and practical wisdom that will inspire and resonate for generations to come.”

The book’s publisher has promised: “Sly will delve deep, offering readers an intimate glimpse into his life journey for the very first time. Since the release of ‘Rocky’ in 1976, what has unfolded is an extraordinary love affair between Sly and the world, a unique bond that has lasted for over five decades and speaks to Sly’s remarkable ability to uplift and motivate.”

Sly made the Philadephia Museum of Art’s steps famous in his first turn as the fictional boxer Rocky Balboa, who used them in his training for his fight against Apollo Creed, played by the late Carl Weathers, who died aged 76 in February from heart disease.

Thousands of ‘Rocky’ fans now visit the steps each year to re-create Sly’s run and to snap pics with a statue of Rocky that was originally was a prop in ‘Rocky III’.

Tourists have also regularly run into the actor at the landmark.

A statement about the book said: “The famous 72 steps in Philadelphia featured in the movie ‘Rocky’ have become symbolic of resilience and determination, and have inspired countless individuals.

“This memoir will represent the culmination of decades of reflection since 12-year-old Sly sat on those steps and daydreamed about being a hero.

“The real story is about facing, embracing, and ultimately overcoming life’s challenges, step by step, and what we find when we do: hope, happiness, prideful humility, joy, and love.”

Sly recently become a reality star on ‘The Family Stallone’, alongside his wife Jennifer Flavin, 55, and daughters Sophia, 27, Sistine, 25, and 21-year-old Scarlet.

He also had son Sage, who died at the age of 36 in 2012 from a form of heart disease, and his boy Seargeoh Stallone, 45, with his 73-year-old former wife, actress Sasha Czack.